UPDATE (March 22) -- One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley in late February.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were notified March 21 that the driver of the Lexus, identified in a report as 30-year-old Tara Cheatham, died following the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the cause and manner of death following investigation. Her death marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash sent five people to the hospital on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.
Las Vegas police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Feb. 24 on Warm Springs Road and Schirlls Street, near Arville Street, in the south valley. LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said four vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said immediately before the four-vehicle crash, a trooper saw a white Lexus driving recklessly in the area, going against multiple red lights.
Wellman said the trooper had to disengage chasing the Lexus due to public safety. A short time later, a citizen flagged the trooper down to assist on the crash.
Five people were taken to University Medical Center for their injuries.
The driver of the 2008 Lexus, a 30-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and critically injured. The 21-year-old driver of a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe was also critically injured.
A 52-year-old woman in a 2006 Nissan Armada, an 82-year-old woman in a 2004 Nissan Sentra and the 20-year-old passenger in the Santa Fe all suffered minor injuries.
Wellman said Warm Springs Road is 35 mph in the area of the crash, however witnesses reported seeing the Lexus drive at least 80 mph prior to the crash.
Parra said it was too early to tell if impairment was a factor in the crash.
LVMPD and NHP vehicles were on scene of the crash investigating. LVMPD said Warm Springs was closed between Hinson and Arville for investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.