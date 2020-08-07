LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was killed and two were injured after an exchange of gunfire near downtown Las Vegas.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road at about 1:15 a.m. Friday. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area.
When police arrived, they found a Black man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Police later found out that two men took themselves to North Vista Hospital, both suffering from gun shot wounds. The men were then taken to UMC Trauma.
One of the men, a Black man in his 20s, was in extremely critical condition, Spencer said. The other man, a Black man in his late 40s, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between four men, with three to four men exchanging gunfire, Spencer said. Police recovered three guns on scene but believe that a fourth man with a gun was involved.
Anyone with information was urged to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
