LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was critically injured after a shooting overnight in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Redberry Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way.
Gordon said an occupant of a residence in the area sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
LVMPD said circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but that there are no suspects believed to be outstanding as of Monday morning.
Getting to be everyday routine in that part of town,turning into Chicago?
