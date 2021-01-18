LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt after a brawl led to a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened just after midnight Jan. 18. The incident started as a fight between two groups of people inside the Venetian on the casino floor. Security broke up the fight and separated the groups, directing them out of separate exits.
The groups later met us at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Palazzo Drive, where four men immediately started fighting again, Gordon said. During the fight, one of the men started to retrieve a handgun from his waistband. According to Gordon, two men struggled for the gun and during the struggle, the gun fired and the victim was shot in the abdomen.
After the shooting, Gordon said the suspect and another man ran across the street to Treasure Island, where they were taken into custody by police.
The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but Gordon said he is stable.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.