LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested Monday following a blaze at a mobile home near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
Firefighters responded about 7:22 a.m. on November 23 to heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home at 825 N. Lamb Boulevard. Arson investigators with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue took 19-year-old Alexis Bounds into custody and charged her with one count of arson in the first degree following the incident.
Bounds was one of three occupants of the residence, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski. No injuries were reported during the incident, but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Bounds was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. The American Red Cross of Nevada assisted the two people displaced by the fire, according to tweets from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
The incident remains under investigation. Las Vegas police, Clark County and North Las Vegas firefighters also responded to the incident.
ADOBE UPDATE: Fire is out, 1 of 3 occupt’s of mobile home, arrested, enroute to CCDC to be charged with Arson 1st degree, no injuries, $50K dmg, @RedCrossNevada assisting 2 displaced. Crews picking up, returning to quarters. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/z7BSfjUk4m— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 23, 2020
