LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a stabbing in Henderson Wednesday afternoon.
Henderson Police said the incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. May 12 in the area of W. Pacific Avenue and Market Street.
Police said two men were involved in an altercation. One of the men reportedly stabbed the other with a knife.
The injured man was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries from the stabbing. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
HPD said the investigation was ongoing and couldn't provide additional details.
