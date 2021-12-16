LAS VEGAS (FOX%) -- Crews will continue road work on I-15 near Tropicana Avenue next week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The work is part of the $305 million Tropicana interchange project.
The following closures are planned:
- From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
- The left lane on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana will be closed.
- The right shoulder on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana/Arena Avenue will be closed.
- From 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
- The left lane on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana will be closed.
- The right shoulder on the northbound I-15 offramp to Tropicana/Arena Avenue will be closed.
- From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
- The left lane on the Tropicana onramp to northbound I-15 will be closed.
- The right lane on southbound Frank Sinatra Drive between Harmon and just south Tropicana avenues will be closed.
- From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23
- The left lane on the Tropicana onramp to northbound I-15 will be closed.
- The right lane on eastbound Tropicana Avenue between I-15 and Polaris Avenue will be closed.
