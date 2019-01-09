LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police asked for the public's help to find a missing endangered man Wednesday.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 57-year-old David Jazo was last seen on Jan. 5 at White Dome parking lot in the Valley of Fire State Park in Overton.
Police said he may be suffering from emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone who sees him was asked to contact police. He may be armed, so police said to approach with caution.
Jazo was listed as 6-foot-2, weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray beanie, a yellow and blue jacket and black and blue sweatpants.
Red Rock Search and Rescue has been looking for Jazo and hospitals were asked to check their registries.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 702-828-2907.
