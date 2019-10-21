LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews responded to the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night to a call of a fire at the Cosmopolitan hotel.
In a statement, Cosmopolitan said the small fire was contained and caused minimal damage.
"At this time we can confirm that the small, isolated fire at the Boulevard Pool deck has been contained and put out with minimal damage. The fire started at approximately 6:15 p.m. with no injuries or guest impact as a result.
No evacuations were necessary, and our comprehensive emergency response program was utilized with Clark County Fire Department and safety professionals on scene. At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests and CoStars is our first priority. The cause of the fire is still under investigation."
According to Clark County Fire, the fire happened in an electrical room on the pool deck. The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
