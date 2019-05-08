LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Spirit Airlines flight that was bound to leave Las Vegas had to return after reports of fumes inside the cabin on Wednesday, airport officials said.
The flight was outbound to Minneapolis from McCarran International Airport, but had to return to the gate, airport spokesperson Christine Crews said. Passengers and crew members reported feeling ill and about 15 people were being treated near the gate area.
Clark County firefighters responded to the scene, according to county fire officials.
Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
