HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Henderson Executive Airport late Thursday night.
HFD officials confirmed they were responding to the fire at 440 E. Welpman Way, near Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Way.
The home was in an area with no access to city water, HFD said. Crews had to shuttle in water to try and contain the fire.
No injuries were reported, HFD said.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
