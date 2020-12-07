UPDATE: Crews were recovering two Pahrump adults who became stranded on Sunday after a hiking trail apparently "collapsed" behind them on Shadow Mountain West of Pahrump.
Nye County police Capt. David Boruchowitz confirmed Monday morning that crews were recovering the couple as of 10:25 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 6): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is working on rescuing two adults who became stranded after a trail they were hiking on "collapsed behind them."
An alert from the sheriff's office Sunday night said a search and rescue crew is looking for the couple in Shadow Mountain, west of Pahrump.
Search and rescue operation underway https://t.co/LT2GewCMdi pic.twitter.com/6lc72IYz3G— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 7, 2020
About a dozen personnel are engaging in the search, which stemmed from a 9-1-1 call around 5 p.m., according to Nye police Capt. David Boruchowitz.
Boruchowitz said the two adults are in "OK" condition, and that as of 9:30 p.m., crews had not yet reached the part of the trail that had collapsed.
