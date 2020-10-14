LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews on the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas recently completed a "critical milestone" on the project's construction.
According to the Madison Square Garden Entertainment, crews completed a series of the project’s heaviest lifts to date.
According to a news release, using the DEMAG CC-8800, the fourth largest crawler crane in the world, construction crews erected two 240-ton steel girders that sit 140-feet off the ground and span the length of the venue’s eventual stage.
“Placing these giant steel girders is a critical milestone for MSG Sphere and a unique element of building a truly spherical venue. This technical work allows us to continue vertical construction, and will also help provide support for the 13,000-ton steel domed roof, which we anticipate we will begin building in early 2021," Nick Tomasino, VP Construction for MSG Entertainment, said in a statement.
The company said that in order to create these massive steel girders, two 137-foot long, 120-ton U-shaped steel tubs were positioned in late September, and last week the top halves, two more 120-ton steel tubs, were hoisted 140-feet in the air and secured into place
These girders will now each be filled with 300-cubic yards of concrete, providing support needed to complete the superstructure and also help bear the weight of the venue’s 13,000-ton steel domed roof, the company said.
Vertical construction will continue through the rest of this year, with work on the roof planned to begin in early 2021, according to MSG Entertainment.
The company said it provided an update on the project's timeline on its August earnings call when it announced construction had resumed on a lengthened timetable.
Based on the company's new schedule, they now expect to open MSG Sphere in 2023.
