LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Firefighters put out a fire at a vacant hotel in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters rescued seven squatters and several others escaped on their own after the vacant El Cid hotel caught fire. No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 233 South Sixth Street at Bridger Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were coming out of a second floor window facing Bridger Avenue, LVFR said.
At the same time, squatters were seen leaving the building, but several others were still inside. "At one point, police estimated as many as 50 squatters may have been in the building," LVFR said.
Firefighters found the fire in a a room on the second floor and put it out quickly, the department said. Thick smoke and boarded up windows made visibility nearly impossible.
Firefighters searched each room and found seven people inside. They brought the people out, but none needed medical attention, LVFR said. They were turned over to police on possible trespassing charges.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation. The property previously caught fire on Nov. 17 of this year.
LVFR released video and photos from the fire.
