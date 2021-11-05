LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new major phase of construction is underway at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, as crews have started building the massive steel structure that will support the state-of-the-art entertainment venue’s interior LED display and multi-layered audio system.
According to a release from MSG Entertainment, this latest phase is one of the most complex construction activities of the entire project. It involves building a 730-ton steel framework that will form the outline of the interior LED display and help support the venue’s Holoplot audio system.
Once completed, the 160,000 square foot LED display will be larger than three football fields – wrapping up, over and around audiences to create a fully immersive visual environment. The audio system will feature approximately 170,000 speakers and utilize beamforming technology to deliver crystal-clear audio to guests.
MSG Entertainment said constructing this framework will continue into next year. MSG Sphere at the Venetian is expected to open in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.