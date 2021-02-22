LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews working on the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas just completed the heaviest lift of the entire project.
According to a news release, crews raised a 170-ton steel compression ring that will serve as the apex of the steel frame for the entertainment venue’s domed roof.
The weight of the 170-ton compression ring is nearly equal to two 757 aircrafts, the release notes.
According to the MSG Entertainment, because of its weight (170 tons) and size (almost 100 feet in diameter), the steel compression ring had to be assembled on the construction site. It took three weeks for the prefabricated steel pieces to be welded and bolted together.
"The world’s 4th largest crawler crane was then used to successfully place the compression ring at the top of a temporary 285-foot-high steel shoring tower in the center of the venue, which will be removed after the steel frame for the roof is built. A hydraulic lift on top of the shoring tower will be used to precisely calibrate the compression ring’s position before roof trusses begin to be put in place."
Construction of the steel roof is expected to begin in the coming weeks, officials said.
The company expects to complete construction of the MSG Sphere in 2023.
