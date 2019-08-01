LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several crews worked all day on Thursday to clear a flooded southwest valley neighborhood.

On July 31, monsoon storms swept across the south valley, dumping heavy rain the mountains of the southwest valley and nearby neighborhoods, including Mountain's Edge near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

Overnight, residents were stranded in their homes as flood waters filled the streets, up to two feet in some places. While FOX5 was on scene about 11 p.m., multiple cars had unsuccessfully attempted to drive through the floods.

+3 Heavy flooding in Mountain's Edge hours after storms hit area Waist-level flooding hit a neighborhood in the southwest valley on Wednesday night, hours after heavy storms moved out of the area.

“What I’m going to do is go to the Mountain’s Edge HOA and see if they can get a petition together with a lot of homeowners to get the builders to be responsible for this because this is the worst I’ve ever seen my community here at Mountains edge," said resident Dwayne Green, "Never anything like this.”

A flood warning was issued, unusually, several hours after the rain had stopped.

According to the Regional Flood District, Mountain's Edge built a dirt berm to divert water and protect homes. The berm didn't hold on Wednesday night as there was too much water, causing the flooding.

About three inches of rain fell up-stream in the area and the water in the basin rose to about five feet in an hour. According to Regional Flood on Twitter, the basin filled to a depth of eight-and-a-half feet.

This is water draining from Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin into Mtns Edge. We expect it to finish draining this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0aeiwfUoAx — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 1, 2019

The berm was built to be temporary, through Regional Flood plans to put in a storm drain under the roads and underground so water doesn't cross the washes, said a flood district spokesperson.

Ground truth.. basin filled to depth of 8.5 feet. — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) August 1, 2019

"There was a lot of water that had to drain out, and it drains out over time, so it drained out last night and this morning, and so with that constant water running against that berm it just eroded it out and caused it to fail, so that’s why the water ran into the road way,” said Steven Parrish, general manager of the Regional Flood Control District.

The plan on Thursday was to clear the flood water and rebuild the berm, then reinforce it with cement or rocks until the underground drainage is built.

Clark County Public Works was on scene and expected the flood water to be cleared by the afternoon of August 1.

“Builders just come and tear up our roads. I drive Fort Apache everyday. They destroy the roads and tear up the streets and neighborhood and after they sell the homes and finish the projects they just leave," said Green.

Neighbors said they had to deal with clean-up efforts on their own.

“We basically had to build a diversion to get the water to naturally drain where it was supposed to go,” Travis Holden said.

Holden said he and his neighbors jumped into action and used what they could to block water from flowing into his garage.

“As the water broke from the speed bump up there and rushing down the street -- I knew I needed to create something to get the water away from my house,” Holden said.

Eventually Holden said he and one of his nearby neighbors threw open a nearby gate that was blocking water from flowing.

The HOA told FOX5 as soon as the dirt and water was cleared away, they will fix landscaping and any damage that isn’t on public roads.

This is a developing story.