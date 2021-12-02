LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a vacant building blaze in downtown Las Vegas early Thursday morning.
According to LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski, the fire was reported at 2127 Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue.
The fire was reported about 6:18 a.m.
According to CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone, multiple blazes have occurred at this address.
"It was a pretty dangerous situation based on the fact that it's a vacant structure that has had squatters in it (previously), with lots of hoarding conditions and previous fires," Touchstone said.
Units have not yet entered the structure, but there were no reports of occupants inside.
About 40-45 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene, none of whom were injured.
Closures were in place on Paradise Road between E. St. Louis Avenue and E. Sahara Avenue. No injuries were reported, but multiple engines were called to the scene due to heavy smoke.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An estimate of damage was not available Thursday morning.
Those horrible homeless druggy loser criminals, just keeping warm ,doing it all the time!
