LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Nevada Highway Patrol were responding to two crashes blocking multiple lanes of traffic during the Friday morning commute.
LVFR said crashes on I-215 near Charleston Boulevard was blocking northbound and southbound lanes. LVFR said NHP was stopping traffic in the area.
LVFR initially reported the two collisions as a single injury crash.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said a vehicle stopped abruptly in front of a pickup truck with a trailer carrying landscaping equipment, causing a chain reaction. The vehicle behind the pickup struck the trailer, causing it to disconnect from the truck.
Smaka said two southbound lanes were blocked in the area but that the area should be cleared around 8:45 a.m. No injuries were reported in the crash.
The crash in the northbound lanes was a "standard fender bender," according to Smaka. No injuries were reported and northbound lanes were clear as of 8:15 a.m.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
