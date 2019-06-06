LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a person suffered serious injuries after a crash near the Strip early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of East Topicana Avenue and Koval Lane about 2:27 a.m., police said. A person who was reportedly in and out of consciousness was seriously injured, but is in stable condition.
Police added the person's injuries were considered non-life threatening.
It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
Eastbound traffic on Tropicana at Koval was shut down, but lanes have reopened.
Check back for updates.
