LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle just east of the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the scene of East Tropicana Avenue and Duke Ellington Way at around 12:28 a.m., Metro Police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and impairment was not considered a factor in the collision.
It was not immediately known if the pedestrian was in the marked crosswalk, according to police. The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition.
Eastbound Tropicana was closed at Duke Ellington while officers investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
