LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is in critical condition after a crash involving two vehicles in the Summerlin area late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Town Center and La Madre Mountain drives, just east of Downtown Summerlin, about 10:39 p.m., Metro Police Lt. David Gordon said. A man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition.
Roadways in the area were closed and were scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Gordon. Town Center was closed in both directions from Sahara Avenue to about a third of a mile to the north.
Sahara remained open in both directions.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
