LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one person died in a crash near downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
Police said the crash was reported on East Charleston Boulevard and Burnham Avenue, near Fremont Street, at 7:15 a.m.
Roads were closed in the area while police investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
