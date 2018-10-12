LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Blue Diamond Road near Cameron Street Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The crash was reported at 4:34 p.m. Police said two cars and a motorcyclist were heading west toward Decatur Boulevard. The driver of a 2014 Lexus IS350, identified by police as 35-year-old Sirisack Phommachakr, attempted to change lanes but didn't see the motorcyclist and hit him.
Police said the motorcyclist was a 52-year-old man from Las Vegas. The motorcycle landed on its side and the man was ejected from his 2008 Harley Davidson Road Glide. The man was then run over by the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon, identified by police as 61-year-old Michael Hanson.
Hanson and Phommachakr stopped and tried to help the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene. Police said the drivers were fully cooperative and impairment was not suspected.
Police said it was unknown whether charges would be filed and more investigation was necessary.
"As it’s cooled off, you’re going to see more motorcyclists on the road. It’s beautiful weather for riding now," Metro Sgt. Paul McCullough said. "So again, we encourage folks to slow down, check twice before you turn into that lane, check twice before you decide to commit to that left hand turn into the pathway of a potential motorcycle or other car and just wake up Las Vegas. Be safe, drive safe."
This was the 110th fatal crash in Metro Police's jurisdiction in 2018.
