Fatal crash on Blue Diamond and Cameron Street

Police investigated a fatal crash on Blue Diamond Road near Cameron Street on Oct. 12, 2018. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - At least one person died in a crash on Blue Diamond Road near Cameron Street Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The crash was reported at 4:34 p.m.

Police did not say what caused the crash or if impairment was involved.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Manager

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.