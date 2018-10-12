LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - At least one person died in a crash on Blue Diamond Road near Cameron Street Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The crash was reported at 4:34 p.m.
Police did not say what caused the crash or if impairment was involved.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
