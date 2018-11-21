BEATTY (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Trooper Travis Smaka said a semi-truck overturned on the roadway and was struck by a small van on mile marker 96, just north of Beatty.
Northbound travel lanes were temporarily shutdown as troopers continue to investigate.
