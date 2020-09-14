LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving a bicyclist closed an intersection in the west Las Vegas Valley Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Sept. 14 near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive.
Gordon said the crash involved a bicyclist and a Nissan pickup truck. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gordon said.
LVMPD said the driver involved was suspected to be impaired.
The intersection at Sahara and Durango was closed in all directions as police investigated.
Additional details of what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.