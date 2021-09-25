LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic loop inside Red Rock Canyon closed on Saturday following a crash that left two tourists dead, authorities said.
About 8 a.m. on Sept. 25, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police responded to the crash on State Route 159 inside of the park.
Two men from Massachusetts were killed, Las Vegas police said. The 33-year-old and 34-year-old from Springfield, Mass., and Chicopee, Mass., will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.
Police said the 2021 Polaris Slingshot was traveling southbound on the loop south of Rocky Gap Road at "a reported excessive rate of speed." The driver failed to navigate a curve, police said, and went off-road.
The vehicle then hit two or three boulders and continued into the desert. Once in a gulley, the vehicle overturned, trapping the men, and caught fire. Both men were pronounced dead on scene.
Their deaths were the 100th and 101st traffic-related fatalities for LVMPD in 2021.
The scenic drive was to remain closed on Saturday for the investigation and will reopen on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
