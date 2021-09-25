LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic loop inside Red Rock Canyon closed on Saturday following a fatal crash, authorities said.
About 8 a.m. on Sept. 25, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police responded to the crash on State Route 159 inside of the park.
Two people were killed, Las Vegas police said. A passerby reported a three-wheeled vehicle, possibly a Slingshot, had gone off the road and was on fire.
The scenic drive was to remain closed on Saturday for the investigation and will reopen on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
