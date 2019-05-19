LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died and another man was critically injured during a crash in the northwest valley early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard about 2:12 a.m., police said. Security footage obtained by police showed a 2014 Ford Fusion was headed south on Rainbow and entered the intersection at Craig.
A 2012 Ford Focus was headed west on Craig at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, according to police. The Focus struck the left side of the Fusion as both cars entered the intersection.
The driver of the Fusion, a 55-year-old man from Tehachapi, California, was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
The passenger inside the Fusion, 54-year-old Ronald Fix of Laguna Niquel, California, suffered critical injuries.
The driver of the Focus, identified by police as Jayson Salzman, 29, of Henderson, sustained minor injuries and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI.
Jail records showed Salzman was booked on two counts of reckless driving, one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of DUI resulting in death.
This was Metro Police's 44th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
