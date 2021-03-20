LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash in the northwest valley on Saturday night sent water shooting into the sky.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash was reported about 7 p.m. on March 20 at 7625 N. Rainbow Boulevard, near Farm Road.
Two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported, however it wasn't known how many people were injured nor how serious the injuries were. One vehicle went through a wall, the fire department said, striking a water valve and leak.
Photos posted by the department showed water shooting up into the air from the valve.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
