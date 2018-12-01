NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said two people were injured after a serious crash early Saturday morning.
According to Eric Leavitt with NLVPD, officers were called to the area of North 5th Street and Craig Road just before 7 a.m. Two cars were involved in the crash and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The drivers were reported to be in critical condition before one of them showed signs of recovery, Leavitt said. By 10 a.m., one of the drivers became stable. The second driver was reported to be in critical, but stable condition.
One of the drivers may have been impaired at the time of the crash, NLVPD said.
The intersection of Craig Road and 5th Street was partially closed for several hours while police investigated, NLVPD said in a tweet. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Breaking*** Critical injury crash involving two vehicles on Craig at North 5th. Intersection partially closed, please avoid the area. Driver of each vehicle transported to hospital with critical injuries.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 1, 2018
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.