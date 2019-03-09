LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a crash in the east valley left one pedestrian dead and two others injured late Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard at 11:45 p.m., police said. Three people were at a bus stop when the driver of a vehicle collided into the stop.
Two pedestrians were transported to the hospital while one pedestrian was pronounced dead, according to Las Vegas police. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
It was not immediately known how serious the pedestrians' injuries were or what condition they were in.
Police said they believe impairment to be a factor.
No other details were immediately available.
