LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the east valley Friday night.
According to police, the collision was reported at 7:33 p.m. on the 500 block of East Flamingo Road, near Palos Verdes Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 62-year-old Hector Mendoza-Martinez, was walking across Flamingo Road outside the marked crosswalk in front of an RTC bus that was stopped at a bus stop.
The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion, identified by police as 26-year-old Yvonne Newton, was heading west on Flamingo Road and attempted to avoid Martinez by steering out of the way, Las Vegas police said. Martinez was still hit by Newton's car and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital.
According to Las Vegas police, Martinez's injuries are considered life-threatening by hospital staff. Newton stayed stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Newton did not show any signs of impairment, Las Vegas police said.
