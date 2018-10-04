LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives were investigating a crash that left an elderly man in critical condition in the east valley Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the area of East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway at around 1:09 a.m. The driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry, identified by police as 48-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, was heading north on Boulder Highway when he struck 80-year-old Khalil Elshadhed, who was crossing the street.
Elshadhed was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, Las Vegas police said. Rodriguez remained at the scene. Police believe impairment was not a factor on Rodriguez's part.
Police said Elshadhed was crossing the street against a red traffic signal. Parts of Flamingo Road, Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard were closed while detectives investigated.
