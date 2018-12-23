LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were seriously and critically injured in a crash in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning, police said.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and East Bonanza Road at around 1 a.m. The driver of a 2012 Toyota Rav4, identified by police as Marie Reber, 52, was headed west on Bonanza.
A 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Michael Maury, 48, was headed south on Main Street, police. Including Finley, there were four other people inside the Sonata. One of the vehicle entered the intersection despite the red light, which caused the cars to crash.
The occupants of the Hyundai all sustained minor injuries, but four people were taken to University Medical Center, police said. Reber was also taken to UMC and was reportedly in extremely critical condition.
Maury was seriously injured in the crash, according to Las Vegas police.
Police said they believe Reber may have suffered from a medical episode, which could have caused the crash. Impairment was not considered a factor for either driver.
Traffic was shutdown in all directions near Bonanza Road and Main Street, according to police.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
The collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.