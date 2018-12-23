LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was in critical condition after suffering from a medical episode that led to a crash in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning, police said.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of North Main Street and East Bonanza Road at around 1 a.m. The woman who suffered a medical episodes was in "extremely critical condition."
A second vehicle involved in the crash had five occupants and four of them were transported to the hospital, police said. It was unknown how serious their injuries were or what condition they were in.
Traffic was shutdown in all directions near Bonanza Road and Main Street, according to police.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
