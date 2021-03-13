LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 31-year-old man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on March 13 for the crash.
A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard toward the red light at Washington while a 2009 Dodge Journey was driving east on Washington toward the green light at Las Vegas Boulevard. At the same time, police said a pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection.
The Chevrolet drove through the red signal, police said, into the Dodge's path. The Dodge hit the right side of the Chevrolet, redirecting the Dodge onto the sidewalk, hitting the man.
The driver of the Dodge, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center and was released upon treatment. The pedestrian was admitted with critical injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 26-year-old woman, stayed on scene and did not appear to be impaired, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.