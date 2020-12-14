LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No one was transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the I-215 westbound near South Pecos Road early Monday morning.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. All lanes were closed with delays from Green Valley Parkway to Valley Verde Drive.
