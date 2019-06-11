LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Early this morning, residents in the northwest valley were plunged into darkness as over 2,500 customers lost power just before 4 a.m.
NV Energy reported the power outage was centered at power sub-station off West Cheyenne Avenue and North Grand Canyon Drive. Traffic and street lights and even FAST traffic cameras were out for nearly an hour before most customers' power was restored just before 5 a.m.
The outage was caused by a car crash that damaged equipment, according to NV Energy.
Power had been restored to all customers as of about 7 a.m.
