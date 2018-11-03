police generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police closed off a busy west valley road on Saturday after they said a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle. 

According to Lt. Sims of Metro Police, officers responded about 3:43 p.m. to Desert Inn Road between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard. 

The bicyclist's condition was later updated to not life-threatening and roads reopened about 5 p.m. 

