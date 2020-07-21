LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cox Communications is helping families go back to school by offering internet at a reduced rate.
The "Connect2Compete" program allows families who qualify two months of free internet from July 21 to September 30 and a rate of $9.95 per month after. Families accessing the reduce rate internet will receive a free Wifi modem rental and access to more than 3 million Cox hotspots nationwide.
To qualify, families must have at least one child in K-12 at home and participate in government assistance programs such as The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP or Public Housing.
The Cox Digital Academy is an added perk for students and families, the company said. Students will be able to use educational resources for their school work. Some of the resources available include educational video, tutorials and interactive games.
A Cox Communications spokesman said they've made it a mission to remove barriers from student's ability to learn.
"Distance learning is the new normal, and we're focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment," said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. "The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever."
Families can qualify for the program by visiting "Connect2Compete" on any mobile device or desktop computer.
