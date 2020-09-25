LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cox Communications is offering discounted Wi-Fi for students at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
The company announced on Friday that it will assist UNLV students who are without access to home internet during the fall semester. When classes started in August, 80% were being held online.
"This semester has been especially challenging for many of our students as a result of the ongoing pandemic and our need to shift many of our courses to remote or online instruction," said Chris Heavey, UNLV interim executive vice president and provost.
The program and subsidy are available with no credit check, no installation costs and no contract. Students may choose from two internet speed packages based on their home internet needs.
Students must submit an interest form, which can be found at the UNLV Cox Cares website.
