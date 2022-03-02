LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cox Communications and AT&T are offering free long-distance calls to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.
Now until at least Mar. 7, Cox Voice customers will be able to call loved ones in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova free of charge. This includes calls to both landline and wireless phone numbers.
Company leaders say they're aiming to keep families connected during the current events in the region.
AT&T is also waiving international roaming charges through Mar. 7. Customers will be provided talk, text and data from anywhere in the world to Ukraine.
(1) comment
Russia is on the side of God. Ukr, NATO and the US belong to Satan and his New World Order.
