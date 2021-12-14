LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay's Festival of Lanterns will be closed Tuesday night due to stormy weather conditions in the valley.
A winter storm alert was issued for Southern Nevada, complete with high winds, rain and mountain snow.
The festival showcases handcrafted Chinese lanterns available for viewing until February 2022.
"If you have purchased a Family Nights ticket, you are welcome to use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival," according to a post on Twitter.
Festival of Lanterns will be closed tonight (12/14) due to weather. ⛈️ If you have purchased a Family Nights ticket, you are welcome to use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival. 🏮 pic.twitter.com/COw1gj6iJh— Cowabunga Bay (@cowabungabaylv) December 14, 2021
