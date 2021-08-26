HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay will transform for the Festival of Lanterns starting Nov. 5.
The festival will run through February 2022. A team of 25 artisans will begin to sculpt, assemble and illuminate these works of art in early September on site at Cowabunga Bay.
Through November, ticket holders can celebrate Autumn with special decor, a petting zoo, hay maze, and a farmer’s market. Giant jack-o-lanterns will light up the night.
The Fall Harvest Menu features seasonal specialties including grilled corn on the cob and roasted turkey legs, homemade tomato basil soup with specialty grilled cheese, turkey cranberry sliders on a sweet Hawaiian roll, a tangy Thanksgiving margarita and funnel cake drizzled with spiced pumpkin maple syrup.
In December, spot the festive trimmings -- from photos with Santa, Candyland and a 20-foot tall Christmas tree. The Holiday menu will feature chili on a cornbread waffle, Monte Christo sandwiches, French bread pizza and chicken with cranberry BBQ sauce. Holiday cocktails include a Christmas Citrus drink and a festive Mojito. For dessert, a peppermint brownie truffle or a gingerbread funnel cake with cream cheese drizzle.
January rings in the Lunar New Year celebration as the park showcases a magnificent Chinese wonderland. A 45-foot-long dragon king will emerge from Cowabunga Bay’s wave pool.
Tickets are $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for children 12 and under. Parking is free. Cowabunga Bay Season Pass holders receive 50% off admission and food and beverage discounts.
Tickets are available at CowabungaBayVegas.com starting Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.