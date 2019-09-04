Cowabunga Bay water park is offering active/retired military and veterans and first responders a chance to enjoy the last days of summer with free admission this weekend as part of its "Hero Days" promotion.
On Sept. 7 and 8, active/retired military and veterans, police, fire, first responders, doctors and nursers will receive free admission to the Henderson water park for themselves and one guest, according to a news release.
Must present active ID, badge, RN or state ID to redeem. Accompanying family and friends can receive $14.99 admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.