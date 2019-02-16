LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cowabunga Bay Water Park announced it was looking to hire more than 300 employees for various seasonal positions, starting on March 30.
According to Cowabunga Bay, the park is looking to fill lifeguard, guest services, first aid, EMTs, cashiers, cooks, park services, cabana servers and maintenance positions. Specifically for cabana servers, applicants must be at least 21-years-old or older.
General job requirements for Cowabunga Bay include flexible availability, a "positive attitude and excellent people skills," the park said. All applicants must be at least 16-years-old by March 1, 2019.
Food Handler cards and Alcohol Awareness cards are required for all positions except for lifeguards, park services, janitorial and maintenance.
For more information, visit Cowabunga Bay's application website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.