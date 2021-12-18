LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you get the COVID-19 vaccine at Discovery Children's Museum's upcoming pop-up clinics, you'll get two free passes to the musem.
The museum in downtown Las Vegas will offer the shots to anyone 5 and older starting Monday, Dec. No appointments are necessary.
Anyone who gets vaccinated there will receive two free passes to the museum to use on any day, according to a press release.
The museum says the clinics are made possible by a $24,610 award the Community for Immunity organization. The goal of the funding is to use trusted institutions like museums to explain the safety of the vaccine.
The clinic will operate for 6 dates:
- Monday, December 20
- Monday, January 17
- Saturday, January 22
- Monday, February 7
- Monday, February 21
- Thursday, March 10
Each day, shots will be offered between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Discovery Children's Museum can be found at 360 Promenade Place, Las Vegas, NV 89106.
