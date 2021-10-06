LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic site at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson campus will be temporarily relocated to the student union on campus on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8.
Services will resume at its original location at CSN Henderson, near building C and the student union, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for children 12 years of age and older and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Additional vaccine and testing site locations are available on the health district’s website: SNHD.info/covid
